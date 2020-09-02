Breakdown: Why the heat is adding more fuel to the wildfires

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wildfires, we keep hearing more and more about them every year. Well some scientist believe that the hotter days are adding more fuel to the wildfires. In this episode of the breakdown, we will explain more about their findings.
First let’s recap what wildfires are and how they spread. Wildfires are uncontrolled fires that spread quickly and can destroy homes and the environment. They are started by a spark that happens in the presence of oxygen and fuel, such as dry grass, brush or trees.
Certain conditions and the weather can help a wildfire spread rather quickly, burning acres of land at times. Even destroying homes and businesses in the fires path.
Researchers with the firm Climate Central, complied data showing that as temperatures across the glob rise, there tends to be more wildfires. Climate Central shows that there is a growth in wild fires from 1980 to 2017, coinciding with an increase in temperatures.
Climate Central is also predicting that there will be an increased smoke wave intensity in the Western United States between the late 2000′s to the year 2050. All due to an increase in wildfires.
Climate Central also explains that with the wildfire pollution, it can harm the health of citizens. The pollution can cause eye, lung and throat irritation. It can also cause asthma attacks and breathing problems in some people. It can lead to heart disease effects becoming worse and might even lead to premature death.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.