Collierville High School reporting 14 COVID-19 cases

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville High Schools is reporting 14 confirmed coronavirus cases this week.
This comes after the school reported five cases during the last week of August bringing the school to switch to remote learning until Sept. 11. The cases increased to eight over the weekend and more than 300 students have been told to quarantine by the Shelby County Health Department.
It is unclear how many students are currently in quarantine after the recent case increase.
During the remote learning period, all before-and-after-school programs and athletic programs are canceled. Students are required to log in Monday through Friday, per their regular daily schedule.
The school will continue to provide meals for students. To schedule a meal pick-up, click here.
