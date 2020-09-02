Mid-South community helps WMC raise more than $320K to provide headsets for Shelby County Schools students

Thank you Mid-South for helping WMC raise more than a quarter of a million dollars for SCS
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 31, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 5:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We want to thank our donors for helping us smash our goal for Monday’s donation drive for Shelby County Schools.

WMC set out to raise $140,000 for SCS Headsets for Learning. The community’s support prompted us to raise our goal Monday afternoon to $175,000 and then again to $240,000.

By the end of our drive, you helped us collect $322,832 for SCS students. A few last minute donations, including an anonymous $20,000 gift, took us well past the $300,000.

Your donations made a big impact and helped fulfill a need. We offer our sincere gratitude to the community and our corporate donors for helping us support SCS and their students.

  • Lester Hudson Foundation -- $10,000
  • Smith’s Plumbing Services -- $1,500
  • AAA Tennessee - The Auto Club Group -- $5,000
  • Smart Water Irrigation LLC -- $1,100
  • Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority -- $2,000
  • Sonic Drive-In -- $3,500
  • Memphis Grizzlies -- $4,000
  • TrustMark Bank -- $5,560
  • Supply Chain Solution LLC -- $1,000
  • Ghost River Brewing -- $1,000
  • Great American Home Store -- $2,500
  • 100 Black Men of Memphis -- $10,000
  • AmeriGroup -- $5,000
  • Regions Bank -- $2,500
  • Gipson Mechanical Company -- $1,000
  • FedEx -- $10,000
  • Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare -- $10,000
  • Tennessee Valley Authority -- $15,000
  • Kroger -- $25,000
  • International Paper -- $50,000
  • WMC and Gray Television -- $12,565

Shelby County Schools isn’t giving up yet. Their overall goal is $1 million, which would provide a headset for every single student in the district. If you’d still like to donate, click here to give online. Or you can mail a donation to: SCS Headsets for Learning, PO Box 111169, Memphis, TN 38111. Checks and money orders should be made payable to SchoolSeed Foundation.

