Mississippi Flag Commission chooses Magnolia flag to appear on the November ballot

Magnolia Flag design to appear on November ballot for Miss. voters
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 2, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 12:13 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Flag Commission made its choice on a new state flag. Now it’s up to voters to accept or reject the flag in November.

The commission voted 8-1 for the “In God We Trust” flag, also known as the “New Magnolia” flag, over the “Great River” flag.

Final Mississippi flag design chosen

Mississippi Flag Commission choosing final design to appear on the November ballot. https://bit.ly/3lHB13B

Posted by WMC Action News 5 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Ackerman, Mississippi, native and resident Rocky Vaughan is a graphic designer who first started dreaming up a new flag design seven years ago.

“I didn’t want to overthink this thing. I didn’t want to overthink it all,” Vaughn said. “I didn’t want to do homework. I didn’t want to spend nights in the library. I didn’t want to do anything. I don’t need help or research to symbolize the Magnolia State. It’s already there, right?”

The Magnolia flag will now appear on the November ballot. If it passes by a majority vote, it becomes the official state flag. If not, the process will start over for a new design next November.

Two months ago on July 1, the state retired the flag with the Confederate emblem. Two weeks later, designs were coming in for a new flag.

After thousands of submissions, the commission narrowed it down to the two flags discussed Wednesday, which were among five printed and raised last week.

(Source: WLBT)

In a poll conducted by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, it shows more people are for the Magnolia flag.

Miss. state flag commission to decide which flag will appear on ballot

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.