Mississippi Flag Commission chooses Magnolia flag to appear on the November ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Flag Commission made its choice on a new state flag. Now it’s up to voters to accept or reject the flag in November.
The commission voted 8-1 for the “In God We Trust” flag, also known as the “New Magnolia” flag, over the “Great River” flag.
Ackerman, Mississippi, native and resident Rocky Vaughan is a graphic designer who first started dreaming up a new flag design seven years ago.
“I didn’t want to overthink this thing. I didn’t want to overthink it all,” Vaughn said. “I didn’t want to do homework. I didn’t want to spend nights in the library. I didn’t want to do anything. I don’t need help or research to symbolize the Magnolia State. It’s already there, right?”
The Magnolia flag will now appear on the November ballot. If it passes by a majority vote, it becomes the official state flag. If not, the process will start over for a new design next November.
Two months ago on July 1, the state retired the flag with the Confederate emblem. Two weeks later, designs were coming in for a new flag.
After thousands of submissions, the commission narrowed it down to the two flags discussed Wednesday, which were among five printed and raised last week.
In a poll conducted by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, it shows more people are for the Magnolia flag.
