Northpoint Christian School transitioning to remote learning due to COVD-19 exposure

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - After more than 50 students were sent home to quarantine this week due to COVID-19 exposure, Northpoint Christian School has announced it will shift all ninth through 12th grade students to remote learning through Friday, Sept. 11.
Students who were not quarantined for either being positive or exposed to someone who’s tested positive, will return to school on Sept. 14.
All ninth through 12th grade students will be expected to log-in to class for each class period to learn.
There will also be no extracurricular activities, practices, nor games on campus for any students in grades 1-12 through Sept. 13.
Students in Pre-K through eighth grade will continue to come to campus and learn as usual.
Remote learning will begin on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 8:15 a.m. for all ninth through 12th grade students.
