Rain chances go down late week

WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with high temperatures in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. We are not expecting any rain and there will be more sunshine. Lows will be in the 60s. NEXT WEEK: Another front could bring more rain chances early next week followed by cooler air by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday and may drop into the 70s by late week.