Rain chances go down late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms through early evening. A few may have gusty wind but heavy rain is the main threat. Temperatures will remain in the 80s. Wind will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower or storm is possible at any time. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds southwest 5 mph.
LATE WEEK: A few showers could pop up Thursday but the rain chance is a little lower. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, muggy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Friday looks mostly dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the 60s Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with high temperatures in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. We are not expecting any rain and there will be more sunshine. Lows will be in the 60s. NEXT WEEK: Another front could bring more rain chances early next week followed by cooler air by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday and may drop into the 70s by late week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.