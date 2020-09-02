ServiceMaster to sell brands franchise business for $1.5 billion

“This transaction represents a tremendous outcome for the stakeholders of both of our businesses,” said ServiceMaster Chairman and interim CEO Naren Gursahaney. “Through this divestiture, Terminix will become a pure-play, global pest control company, better positioned for the future. We look forward to continuing to advance our commitment to predictable, sustainable growth and profitability at Terminix through the cultural and operational transformation of the business that is underway and remain focused on driving enhanced value for our shareholders, customers and employees.”