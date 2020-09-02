Storms with winds, heavy rain possible today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a few showers in west Tennessee and Arkansas this morning, but most of the area will be dry for the morning commute. Rain chances will increase this afternoon. Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible. Storms will continue until around sunset and then end late tonight. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low temperatures will be in the mid-70s tonight.