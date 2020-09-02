Storms with winds, heavy rain possible today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a few showers in west Tennessee and Arkansas this morning, but most of the area will be dry for the morning commute. Rain chances will increase this afternoon. Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible. Storms will continue until around sunset and then end late tonight. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low temperatures will be in the mid-70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 87. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Low: 75. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Afternoon showers will once again be possible on Thursday and Friday as a front sits near the area, but rain chances will be lower than earlier in the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will dip into the mid-60s behind the front on Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and slightly lower humidity. We are not expecting any rain and there will be plenty of sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: Next week will feature sunshine Monday and then more clouds and a chance for showers Tuesday as another front arrives. High temperatures will go from the upper 80s at the start of the week to the 70s by Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
