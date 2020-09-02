Strickland announces advisory council to ‘Reimagine Policing’ in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, Mayor Jim Strickland announced the second phase of his effort to reform policing.
As part of Phase 2, Strickland has named a new advisory council to “Reimagine Policing” in Memphis.
Strickland says Phase 1 of this process was to listen to protesters and to make immediate improvements like adopting the “8 Can’t Wait” principles, improving CLERB, prohibiting no-knock warrants, extending the academy training by one week and adding additional cultural sensitivity training and continuing to review policies that will reduce excessive force by our police officers.
The focus of the advisory council will be to work with members of the community to find ways to improve community relations with law enforcement, help enhance accountability and transparency within the Memphis Police Department, and to make recommendations on use of force policies.
Over the next 45 days, the group will be meeting with members of the community to bring forth their initial and immediate actionable solutions. Once they bring those initial recommendations, the group will reconvene and continue working with members of the community for an additional 45 days to make final recommendations and present them to the administration.
The committees include Clergy, which will be responsible for working with the faith-based community representing various religions. Civil Rights will work with activists and nonprofit organizations. The Legislative committee members will work with constituents, neighborhood groups and the business community. The Law Enforcement committee will reach out to other enforcement agencies and act as a resource to the group as a whole.
Below are the members of the Advisory Council to Reimagine Policing:
- Clergy
- Apostle Bill Adkins
- Dr. J. Lawrence Turner
- Pastor Vernor Horner
- Civil Rights
- Van Turner
- Tonya Sessley-Baymon
- Walter Womack
- Legislative
- Raumesh Akbari
- Phyllis Aluko
- Cheyenne Johnson
- Eddie Jones
- Law Enforcement
- Bill Gibbons
- John Covington
- Rosalind Harris
The council will facilitated by Coplexity, who will also help arrange the virtual meetings with the committees and organize the public meetings.
If you are unable to attend a meeting and would like to share what you want to see improve in the Memphis Police Department, click here.
