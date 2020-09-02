Tiger Football picked 3rd by AAC media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After beginning fall camp with dreams of a second straight American Athletic Conference Football Championship, the University of Memphis gets the side-eye from media members voting in the pre-season poll.
They want to see the Tigers prove it after losing Pre-Season All American Kenny Gainwell on an ope-out due to COVID-19.
The Tigers are picked third behind UCF and Cincinnati.
Memphis, with two first-place votes, will have a chance to get back on top, playing both of them this year.
SMU is fourth and defending Liberty Bowl Champion Navy is fifth, followed by Tulane, Houston Temple and Tulsa.
East Carolina and USF round out the league.
