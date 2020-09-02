Tracking more rain and storms across the Mid-South

A stationary front will continue to bring heavy rain and storms to the Mid-South today and tomorrow.
Showers and storms will again push along a stalled boundary across the Mid-South today. Expect cloudy skies and muggy conditions with highs struggling to warm into the upper 80s. Rain and storms will increase in coverage this afternoon. A few storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy, flooding rains. Storms will continue through sunset and then end late tonight. Tonight, clouds will stick around. Lows will dip into the middle 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain & Storms: 60%. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs: Middle to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain & Storms: 40%. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Lows: Middle 70s.
END OF WEEK: Afternoon showers and storms will again be possible on Thursday and Friday. All thanks to a stationary front that will continue to hangout across the region. Rain chances will be lowering as we end the week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with lows in the middle 60s behind the front.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is looking rather pleasant. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with slightly lower humidity. Rain will be out of the region and we will be expecting plenty of sunshine. Lows will dip into the 60s this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day on Monday is looking great, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper to middle 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances return on Tuesday with highs in the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
