U of M football looking to improve despite Gainwell opt-out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers kick off the season this Saturday night with a home contest against Mid-South rival Arkansas State.
The U of M putting the final preps on the game, having to regroup with the news Gainwell is out. But, Memphis still returns what’s expected to be a potent offense with 6th-year starter Brady White at Quarterback and Damonte Coxie leading the receiving corp.
The defense has most everybody back as well. Defensive back Jacobi Francis is looking for improvement under new Defensive Coordinator Mike McIntyre.
“The first time we had a meeting, a player came in late, and he told them to get out of the meeting,” said Francis. “And from then I knew what type of coach we were dealing with. It’s all about business. He says every day, it’s an interview for the next day on your job, so, like I said, I enjoy working with coach Mac every day. He’s teaching even when he’s not teaching. If that makes sense.”
The Tigers defense looks to have its hands full this Saturday night.
