University of Memphis receives first world ranking by Wall Street Journal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time, the University of Memphis has been ranked among the world’s top universities by the Wall Street Journal.
The 2021 Times Higher Education World University Rankings were released Wednesday.
The UofM, along with Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee, are the only Tennessee universities ranked among the 181 institutions.
Doctor Colton Cockrum, UofM assistant vice provost, says this ranking is proof that the university is recognized on both a national and worldwide stage.
