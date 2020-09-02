WATCH: TORNADO WARNING issued for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of the Mid-South.
The warning is in effect for parts of St. Francis and Crittenden counties in eastern Arkansas until 6:45 p.m.
Watch live coverage in the player below or click here if you’re watching in the app.
6:02 -- NWS issued a tornado warning for eastern St. Francis County and central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas until 6:45 p.m. NWS reports at 6:01 p.m. doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado over New Home or near Hughes moving northeast at 25 mph. The storm could produce a tornado and quarter-size hail. Beware of flying debris.
Locations including in the warning are West Memphis, Marion, Hughes, Crawfordsville, Edmondson, Sunset, Anthonyville, Jericho, Jennette, Simsboro, New Home, Crittenden, Cottonwood Corner, Browns, Louise, Cunningham Corner, Round Pond, Democrat, Riceville and Hulbert. Take cover, move to a storm shelter or interior room and avoid windows.
Keep an eye on the weather with the free WMC Action News 5 news and weather apps. Click the links below to download the apps.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.