Back-to-school event held for children with incarcerated parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Going back to school can be stressful, especially amid a pandemic and with a parent behind bars, leaving some students up against incredible odds. But those kids got some much-needed support Thursday.
“It means a lot. A lot of the offenders may not have had the opportunity or some may not have even seen their children in a while,” said Director Anthony Alexander, Shelby County Correctional Center.
Those children got see posters created by their parent behind bars at the Shelby County Correctional Center.
A back-to-school event was held Thursday with many of the signs having encouraging words about education.
The Life Church partnered with the Corrections division to give out backpacks and pizzas.
More than 100 families signed up. They drove by to pick up the items and look at the posters.
“We had to figure out a way to do this in a COVID environment,” said Alexander.
Director Anthony Alexander said the event would ordinarily be held inside the prison with the inmates like a recent Christmas party.
He says this is the first for a back-to-school event, and he hopes to continue.
The school supply giveaway was supposed to happen last week before school started, but the predicted aftereffects of the hurricane and lots of rain is the reason it happened Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.