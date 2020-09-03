Clouds, a few showers possible today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible this morning and it will still be cloudy today. A scattered shower will also be possible this afternoon and evening. Even with clouds, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s and the heat index should make it into the mid-90s. Low temperatures drop into the lower 70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 87. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 73. Winds southwest 5 mph.
FRIDAY: The front that has been sitting over our area for the past few days will finally sink south on Friday, which means temperatures and humidity will drop slightly. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and lows dip into the lower to mid-60s. A pop-up afternoon shower will be possible tomorrow, but most of the area will be dry.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and slightly lower humidity. We are not expecting any rain and there will be plenty of sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: Next week will feature sunshine Monday and then more clouds and a chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday as another front arrives. High temperatures will go from the upper 80s at the start of the week to the 70s by Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 60s all week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
