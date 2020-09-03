Early chances slip away from 901 FC in loss to Charlotte

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC got back on the home pitch Wednesday night with revenge on its mind against the Charlotte Independence.
901 FC Lost at Charlotte last month 3-2 after breaking out to a 2-Nil lead. Memphis bringing the heat in the first three minutes with two shots in close that just miss finding the back of the net.
The torrential rains come and FC got the benefit of a takedown in the box.
Keanu Marsh-Brown stepped in for the PK but it was blocked and snuffed by the keeper.
Dodging the Bullet, Charlotte scored two goals late in the first and makes them stand up. An own off KMB off a corner kick, and a beauty of a winder from Luke Haskinson, past Tim Howard from 25 yards out right side.
Charlotte went on to win it. Final 2-Nil. 901 FC is 1-5-3 on the season.
