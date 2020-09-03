Mid-Southerners help WMC raise money to provide SCS students with headsets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During the first week of virtual class for Shelby County Schools, Mid-Southerners showed how committed they are to quality education for all children.
SCS’ 95,000 students need “Headsets for Learning.” And when WMC Action News 5 put the call out for help, so many of you answered generously. The campaign to buy headphones for every child in the district has raised more than $322,000 so far. Incredible, especially considering WMC’s original goal was $140,000.
More than 1,400 individuals and corporations donated more than a quarter of a million dollars during WMC’s all-day drive on Monday, Aug. 31.
Ridgeway Middle student Daila Taylor, appearing live on WMC Action News 5, explained why it’s so important for virtual learners to have headsets.”If you are in a very distracting area,” she said, “or you are around a lot of people while you’re doing your class, you’re going to need them so you can be focused in on the lesson.”
One headset is $10. Supply Chain Solutions donated $2,000.
“This program is so important with today’s craziness,” said CEO Bob Keskey. “Kids have to continue to learn.”International Paper gave $50,000. TVA contributed $15,000. Another $2500 came in from the Great American Home Store.
“We want to be a part of this effort and give back to the community, and make sure students have all the tools necessary to get a great education,” said GAHS owner Ron Becker.
100 Black Men of Memphis donated $10,000.
“We know many parents may not have the extra dollars for the extra equipment that they’re going to need,” said V.P. of Programs Daryl Lewis. “Especially those who have multiple children in the household.”
FedEx delivered $10,000 and the employees at WMC, with matching funds from our parent company Gray Television, raised $12,500 for “Headsets for Learning.”
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said raising $250,000 in one day was simply awe-inspiring.
“We are a community who, at the end of the day came together because we care about our children,” said Dr. Ray.
By Thursday, Sept. 3, the tally reached $322,832 and donations are still coming in from across the Mid-South.
If you would live to give to “Headsets for Learning,” click here.
