Mississippi Department of Human Services hires accounting firm to perform audit on TANF spending

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Following the largest public embezzlement bust in state history the Mississippi Department of Human Services has hired an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit covering a four year period at the agency.
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson says the audit will cover a period from January 2016 through December, 2019. He says following the indictments of six people including former Executive Director, John Davis and a MDHS employee, the agency is now focusing on Operation Restore Trust.
Davis and five others are accused of misusing more than 94 million dollars in TANF money meant for some of the poorest families in Mississippi. Anderson says he wants to identify any irregularities, any misconduct or fraud related to the agency’s TANF spending.
Anderson said, “through this forensic audit MDHS is seeking a complete, objective and accurate assessment of any misspent funds, the identity of any and all MDHS personnel involved and the scope of any civil, or criminal fraud that is discovered during the audit.”
The audit will take nine months beginning next Tuesday and continues through May 31, 2021. It will cost 2.1 million dollars. Anderson says the forensic audit will be paid for with federal funds through the Department of Health and Human Services.
Anderson says the audit will give an accurate assessment of any misspent funds, the identity of any and all MDHS personnel involved.
