More showers and cloudy skies for Thursday

The pesky stationary front will still be draped across the region, giving us more cloudy skies and spotty showers to end the week.
Skies will remain cloudy across the Mid-South today. A stationary front is still going to provide chances for showers through the afternoon and evening, but most locations will remain dry. Highs will reach into the upper 80s today with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, lows will drop into the lower 70s with mainly cloudy skies and light winds around 5 mph. A passing shower tonight, cannot be ruled out.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain & Storms: 30%. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs: Middle to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain & Storms: 20%. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Lows: Lower 70s.
FRIDAY: The stationary front will finally push south the region during the day tomorrow. This means that temperatures and humidity values will drop slightly for the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the middle 60s. An afternoon shower will be possible tomorrow, but most of the area will be on the dry side.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is looking pleasant. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with slightly lower humidity values. Rain is not expected this weekend, so we will see lots of sunshine as high pressure settles into the region for a few days.
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day on Monday will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday as we track a front that will push through the region. Highs for early to mid-week will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s. That front, if it makes it way south of the region, will give us much cooler weather for the end of the week. We will have to monitor the latest forecast models to show us what we can expect over the next several days.
