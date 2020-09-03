More showers and cloudy skies for Thursday

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day on Monday will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday as we track a front that will push through the region. Highs for early to mid-week will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s. That front, if it makes it way south of the region, will give us much cooler weather for the end of the week. We will have to monitor the latest forecast models to show us what we can expect over the next several days.