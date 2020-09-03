New police union president: ’It’s an honor’ to lead Memphis Police Association

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sergeant Essica Cage is making history as the new president of the Memphis Police Association.
“It feels amazing actually, it feels really good,” she said.
A native Memphian, Cage has been with the Memphis Police Department for 23 years working in divisions like uniform patrol, the real time crime center and organized crime unit.
Most recently she served as vice president of the Memphis Police Association for eight years before stepping into her new role, becoming the first woman and Black woman to do so.
Cage tells WMC Action News 5 it’s an honor.
“It helps to see someone a female, to see someone who looks like you perform a job. lt lets you know that it’s possible,” she said.
Cage says she’s happy knowing she’s making her father proud -- he passed away but would share stories about his interactions with the Memphis Police Department in the 1950s and ’60s that often were not positive.
“He would always tell me how proud he was that he had a child who was a Memphis police officer because he knew how he had raised me and that I would be doing the right thing,” she said.
Cage says she knows this new role is important, especially given the current political climate.
“As long as I can represent the issues of the men and women of the Memphis Police Association effectively, I think we can all understand each other and try to bridge some of those gaps that are existing right now.”
She’s looking forward to doing her job and doing it well.
“I’m their voice now, and I have to do that well. I have to make sure I get their point across and make sure their interests are carried out...that’s most important to me.”
Cage was officially named president Thursday during MPA’s board meeting. She replaces Mike Williams who is retiring after 10 years as MPA president.
