Northpoint Christian School switches 9-12 grade students to remote learning

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - As schools reopen many are seeing cases of COVID-19.
In Southaven, Mississippi, a private school is now having several grade levels switch to remote learning.
Northpoint Christian School notified parents all students in grades 9 through 12 will begin remote learning Thursday until Sept. 11.
The switch is due to the school identifying several cases of COVID-19.
Head of External Affairs Dr. Jason Walton addressed the issue, but did not say how many cases there are.
“I would say that we’re in the single digits right now in the terms of positives,” said Walton.
Monday the school said more than 50 students were asked to quarantine, in an update to parents they indicated the number had grown.
Students who are not positive or did not have exposure to someone positive will return to school on Sept. 14.
Walton says they believe in the in-person learning.
“We don’t feel it’s necessary to go full virtual at this time. We still believe in in-person education. We think that, that’s the best way to do education in fact,” said Walton.
He also noted they will not be making any changes to their procedures once students return, and says the school is confident with the rules they have in place.
In regards to sports Walton said there will be no extracurricular activities, practices, or games for any students in grades 1-12 through Sept. 13.
“After this brief period of time off everyone will have been in isolation for 14 days, we hope to resume all of our activities immediately following,” said Walton.
