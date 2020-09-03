Rain chances and humidity going down for Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More clouds this evening with temperatures slowly falling from the 80s into the 70s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy overnight. A stray shower is possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds light.
FRIDAY: Expect more off and on clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s. A front will move through and could kick off a shower or two. Lows Friday night will drop into the mid 60s.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Less humid air arrives behind the front just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. We are not expecting any rain and there will be more sunshine with some clouds in north Mississippi. Lows will be in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Another front could bring more low rain chances early next week followed by cooler air by Thursday and Friday. There is still some question regarding the timing of the cooler air and exactly how cool it will be. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Thursday and may drop into the 70s by Friday. Check back for updates, because this part of the forecast is not set in stone.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.