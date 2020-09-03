Repeat sex offender indicted on murder charges in stabbing investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A repeat sex offender has been indicted for a knife attack on family members of a victim involved in a pending case, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Kelvin Leray Nelson, 55, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of especially aggravated burglary for the incident that occurred in February.
The DA’s office says Nelson went to the home of the teenage girl who was the victim of a sexual battery case against him and stabbed her and her mother. During the attack, Nelson reportedly asked the teen if she was going to drop the case.
Both were seriously injured.
Nelson also killed the teen’s 74-year-old grandmother who also lived in the home, according to the DA’s office.
He was charged and arrested days after the attack.
