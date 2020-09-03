Rodriguez Clark ready for new role with Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers kick off their season with a new feature back against Arkansas State Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
Sophomore Rodriquez Clark inherits the top tailback role from Pre-Season All American Kenny Gainwell, who opted out due to COVID-19 concerns.
Clark put up meager numbers in a crowded backfield last season as a freshman, but says he picked up some of Gainwell’s football IQ in off-season workouts.
“Well, there’d be like days, me and Kenny, and some night times during the summer, he would just teach me where I need to be on this play, or I can get over here to the left side faster if I plant my foot a certain way,” said Clark. “He helped me workout on routes, plays, and just little things I didn’t really know last year Kenny Gainwell helped me out on that a lot, and I appreciate my brother for that.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Arkansas State is 7 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
