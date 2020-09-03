SCSO: Man arrested after nearly hitting deputy while fleeing from traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after nearly hitting a deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop.
Deputies arrested 20-year-old Korey Mitchell Thursday after he reportedly swerved his vehicle towards a deputy who was trying to pull him over for speeding in a southeast Shelby County neighborhood.
SCSO say Mitchell fled the scene, but was caught with the help of tip information from citizens.
Korey Mitchell is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and reckless driving.
The deputy was not injured.
