Shelby Co. officials to monitor transmission of COVID-19 resulting from Labor Day holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department officials said Thursday they are watching a number of factors coming together in the upcoming weekend.
Schools are back in session, and it is the Labor Day holiday weekend. Additionally, the Memphis Tigers play at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday night.
“I want to remind people that transmission of the virus can occur in a crowd of three as well as 300,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer.
Randolph implored Tiger fans headed to the Liberty Bowl this weekend to follow protocols in place, which include mandatory masking, 12 feet of distance between fans, restricted movement inside the stadium, and a capacity of less than 5,000.
No tailgating is allowed.
“How things turn out this weekend and the subsequent result of the activities of this weekend will determine which direction we go in the future,” he said.
The July 4th holiday gave way to a COVID-19 spike in the county during the month of July with hundreds of new cases daily. The daily number has been below 100 in the past two days.
Health department officials said they will not alter any of the health directives until two weeks after the Labor Day holiday to gauge impact of increased social activity.
“The incubation period for this virus is 14 days, and so we feel that if we monitor things for 14 days after this weekend and Monday that will give us a good idea of the degree of transmission,” said Randolph.
Health department officials said they looked at that July spike more closely and found the largest group getting and transmitting the virus was those in the 21-30 age group.
They are asking everyone to be cautious about group activity, as being over the age of 55 puts anyone at risk of a worse outcome from COVID-19. Those with cardiac conditions, diabetes, and respiratory issues are especially at risk of illness leading to death.
