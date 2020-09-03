Shelby County Health Department setting up COVID-19 vaccination plans, will test plan with flu vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The CDC instructed states last month to begin preparing for distribution of a vaccine for COVID-19 by November 1, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.
While no vaccines are at the distribution point yet, Shelby County Health Department officials said Thursday they are setting up a way to get a vaccine out once it’s cleared.
“This morning we had a planning session about what we are calling a ’dry run’ for our distribution of COVID-19 vaccine,” said David Sweat, Deputy Director and Chief Epidemiologist of the Shelby County Health Department.
Officials said Thursday a COVID-19 vaccine will likely be administered in a drive-thru setting in community testing sites and other locations. This fall the health department will use drive-thru flu shot distribution to simulate the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in a state program called Fight Flu TN.
“What the CDC is asking us to do is lay the groundwork so that we are ready for when a vaccine does become available to us that we have been planning for how and where that distribution will occur,” said Sweat.
Health department officials said there are lots of logistics to work through to make sure sites are ready to go. Sweat said COVID-19 vaccines will require two doses and go to essential workers first.
“The first doses of any candidate vaccine will really be targeted toward the essential workers in safety, law enforcement and healthcare settings,” said Sweat.
Scientists worldwide are racing to develop a vaccine. The New York Times reports nine vaccines are currently in phase three of development, which includes clinical trials involving thousands of people.
Dr. Richard Aycock, a gastroenterologist at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, said corners cannot be cut when it comes to the safety of any potential vaccine.
“I am a little concerned that they may be fast tracking some of these safety studies. And that’s the major issue. They’ve got to figure out if these vaccines are effective, and if it’s safe,” he said Thursday in a Methodist media briefing.
The New York Times also reports there are three vaccines between China and Russia that have been approved for limited use but experts have warned about rushing the trials.
The FDA said a vaccine has to protect 50 percent of those immunized with it to be considered an effective vaccine against COVID-19.
