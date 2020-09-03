Shelby County Health Dept. reports 86 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional virus deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases saw another double-digit increase Thursday.
The Shelby County Health Department is hoping to continue with the downward trend of case reports.
After 86 new cases were reported Thursday, the county’s total case county has reached 27,865 with two additional deaths reported.
Shelby County has seen 387 deaths and 24,993 recoveries.
The city/county task force will hold a briefing on COVID-19 at noon.
Here’s some of our latest COVID-19 coverage:
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.