Southaven company gets creative by hosting drive-thru job fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - FedEx is looking to hire thousands of new employees in the coming months.
The shipping giant isn’t alone, but finding qualified candidates during a pandemic can be difficult.
The leadership team at Siemens Distribution center in Southaven has found a new way to find their next great employee.
They created a drive-thru job fair.
“You know we’re living in different times, so we’re going to do things differently,” said Siemens General Manager John Ray.
He says the company saw a significant drop in job applications at the beginning of the summer.
Thursday, they were looking to fill 60 open positions and hire people on the spot to work in the warehouse.
“Picking, packing, shopping just like so many of the other businesses in town,” said Ray.
Companies like FedEx announced they were hiring over 70,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming busy holiday shipping season.
A FedEx spokesperson said the company is increasing hours for some existing employees and adding seasonal positions, as needed.
Most of those workers will be added to the FedEx Ground network.
The Home Depot is hiring 60 part-time and full-time positions at its Memphis Distribution Center.
“It is a competitive market,” said Bryant Henley, with the DeSoto County Economic Development Council.
He says he’s always looking for ways to attract candidates across the state line.
Henley went to observe the drive-thru job fair with the possibility of adopting the concept countywide.
However, they’re still working out the kinks.
“So you’ve got everything from a person in a tie pulling up just like a regular interview, to kids in the back seat maybe eating some food while you’re doing the interview,” said Ray.
Siemens will continue their job fair at the Southaven facility Friday starting at 8 a.m.
