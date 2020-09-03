TDOC launching another round of targeted COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has launched another round of targeted COVID-19 testing in all state correctional facilities.
This additional testing comes after the recent positive test results at the South Central Correctional Facility (SCCF).
Unit-based testing of 2,890 inmates will be conducted at 13 facilities statewide starting Thursday.
The testing will be based on the population of inmates who, through contract tracing, have been identified as someone who may have come into contact with another person who tested positive.
It will also include inmates who may have been outside the facility for a work assignment, or a medical appointment and inmates who live in a unit where a staff member who has recently tested positive worked.
The department will begin testing all facility-based employees starting next week.
So far, 26,265 inmates have been tested -- 21,344 of those cases returned negative results and 4,575 were positive.
As of Thursday, 3,365 inmates have recovered and there are 1,197 active inmate cases systemwide with the majority housed at South Central Correctional Facility.
The latest round of testing for inmates will be conducted over the next several days.
