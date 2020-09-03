TDH updates COVID-19 reporting format

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 150,000 cases and over 2 million tests, the Tennessee Department of Heath is updating how COVID-19 data is reported on its website.
“First, the most obvious change that you’ll notice is just how our data points are reported or highlighted,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “Instead of highlighting cumulative or total case counts or hospitalizations, we’re going to put a bigger focus on day-over-day change in these numbers to better reflect current state versus historical state.”
Starting Thursday, TDH will update how active cases are calculated and a correction in county of residence for some cases.
TDH is also adding new resources, including data snapshots for each county and a Critical Indicators Report.
TDH case count reports will include figures for “Inactive/Recovered” cases and will no longer include data for “Recovered” cases.
“Inactive/Recovered” cases will include people who are 14 days or more beyond their onset date.
The department says this will more closely align with recent data from the CDC that shows most patients with COVID-19 are no longer infectious after 10 days.
Previously, TDH considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.
“This revised calculation does impact any isolation or quarantine protocols, rather simpl how the data are recorded,” said Piercey.
TDH is also correcting discrepancies in county location for about 1,700 cases. This is because the county which they were originally assigned to does not correspond correctly to their street addresses.
The department says this can occur in laboratory reports because some lab systems automatically assign county location based on the patient’s ZIP code, which may be incorrect if the ZIP code straddles county lines. These cases will be corrected all at once, which will result in case count changes for some counties.
TDH says a solution is in place to automate this process in the future.
