What does payroll tax deferral mean for employees?

“It is a way to boost Americans paychecks for the next four months, but the downside is, come January 1, you now have to repay that. The employer is the one that would be tasked with collecting, once it is time to pay it back, with collecting that money and getting it to the IRS,” said Ebony Clark, COO of P3 Financial Group. “So the employer can opt in or out and then if the employer opts in, the employee can choose whether they want to opt in or out. That entire amount that was deferred has to be paid back by April 30 or you have to pay interest on that amount.”