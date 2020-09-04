Bartlett police arrest murder suspect sought by US marshal task force involved in recent shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett police arrested a murder suspect Friday who was the primary suspect wanted by a U.S. marshal task force involved in the recent shooting of a teen in a stolen car.
According to a spokesperson for the Marshal Service, Cameron Hunter was wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree murder and attempted murder among other charges. His warrants were issued Aug. 4 and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force was assigned to find him.
The task force was looking for Hunter Aug. 25 when they spotted a vehicle they believed to be his at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard and Alcy. Investigators say the task force surrounded the vehicle with their own cars but the vehicle started ramming them. A marshal fired into the vehicle, hitting the driver in the arm.
Investigators later said the driver was not the suspect they were after but rather a 17-year-old in a stolen car with a loaded gun inside. The teen, whose mother identified him as Darshun Holliday, was charged with aggravated assault and gun possession.
The Marshal Service says Hunter and the teen are believed to be associates.
Hunter is also charged with especially aggravated robbery, gun possession, especially aggravated burglary and additional charges related to his arrest Friday.
