Cold front brings welcomed change to our weather pattern

A cold front will push south of the region today, giving us clouds and a few storm chances this afternoon and evening.
A cold front will bring a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. Most of the Mid-South will remain dry today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs reaching into the middle 80s along with northerly winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, we will see partly to mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and northeast winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Rain & Storms: 20%. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph. Highs: Middle 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Lows: middle 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are tracking a beautiful weekend across the region. Expect plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds. Humidity values will be lower this weekend and highs will remain in the 80s. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 60s each night.
NEXT WEEK: Sunny skies will continue for Labor Day on Monday with high sin the 80s and lows in the 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking another front to the Mid-South. Highs will remain in the 80s for the week ahead with lows in the 60s. Rain chances will be hit or miss for mid-to-late week.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
