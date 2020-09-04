Drying out and cooling down for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although rain is not widespread, showers could impact your morning commute. The best chance for rain this morning is in eastern Arkansas. Most of the area will be dry this afternoon, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out. It will also be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Tonight will be pleasant with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 85. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 64. Winds northeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be beautiful with sunshine and no rain. There will be lower humidity and high temperatures in the mid-80s Saturday. Upper 80s are forecasted Sunday. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid-60s each night.
NEXT WEEK: Next week will feature sunshine Monday and then more clouds and a chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday as another front arrives. High temperatures will go from the upper 80s at the start of the week to around 80 degrees at the end of the week. Low temperatures will be in the 60s all week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.