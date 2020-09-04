Facebook posts spark investigation of MPD officer

We also discovered Dyess was involved in an officer-involved shooting where the city eventually had to pay the family of Steven Askew more than $500,000. An investigation revealed Dyess and Officer Ned Aufenkamp found Askew sleeping in his car in 2013. The officers, in conflicting statements, said Askew grabbed his gun when they tried to wake him and officers shot 22 times, hitting Askew nine times and killing him.