Facebook posts spark investigation of MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is under investigation after screenshots show memes about the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin protests posted under his name.
“I was just screenshotting it,” said Chelsea Glass, Memphis resident.
It’s a Fox News article -- about the lawyer of accused Kenosha, Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse saying his client acted in self-defense -- that Chelsea Glass says started her first Facebook interaction with someone under the profile name of Matthew Dyess.
She commented on the post, “He’s his attorney I guess he would say that.”
Screenshots by Glass show Dyess responded with several memes including one with a picture of Rittenhouse with the text, “Blame it all on my roots I showed up in boots and ruined their black lives affair.”
She says that meme was taken down by Facebook quickly.
“Then he started taking all of them down. I said, ‘It’s too late, I already got it,’” said Glass.
More memes came Glass’ way from Dyess, including one of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing with the caption, “That kid can shoot.”
Glass went to Dyess’ Facebook page and said she saw several pictures of him in a police uniform.
“I was like I cannot believe this guy is a cop. This guy is responsible for protecting this community,” said Glass.
Glass also says the profile liked a page called “F*** The Organization Black Lives Matter.”
She says she sent screenshots of the memes to the FBI, TBI and Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings.
When asked if Office Matthew Dyess’ posts were under review, MPD said yes, the internal services bureau has an open investigation into this matter.
We also discovered Dyess was involved in an officer-involved shooting where the city eventually had to pay the family of Steven Askew more than $500,000. An investigation revealed Dyess and Officer Ned Aufenkamp found Askew sleeping in his car in 2013. The officers, in conflicting statements, said Askew grabbed his gun when they tried to wake him and officers shot 22 times, hitting Askew nine times and killing him.
“I hope he gets fired quite honestly,” said Glass.
We asked if Dyess remains on patrol while this investigation is happening and we have not heard back on that.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.