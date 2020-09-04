Former Tiger star kicker has new NFL address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Tiger Stephen Gostkowski will now kick for the Tennessee Titans.
He agreed to terms as a free agent with the team Thursday.
Gotti spent 14 seasons with the New England Patriots becoming one of the best kickers in NFL history, winning three Super Bowls, plus earning four Pro Bowl appearances, and two First-Team All-Pro honors.
At 36, Gotti saw his legendary run with the Pats end last year due to injury.
He is 5th all-time in NFL Field Goal Accuracy at 87.4%.
