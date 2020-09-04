Friday Football Fever: Week 3 match-ups and scores

By Jarvis Greer and Cassie Carlson | September 4, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 11:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 3 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!

While Shelby County Schools are in week 3, Mississippi schools kicked off their season tonight.

Here’s a breakdown of Week 3 of Friday Football Fever:

  • MUS vs CBHS
    • Final score 28-7
  • Lausanne vs FACS
    • Final score 56-0
  • Pope John Paul II vs Briarcrest
    • Final Score 36-21
  • Southaven vs Center Hill
    • Final score 14-7
  • Munford vs St. Benedict
    • Final score 19-16

