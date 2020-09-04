Friday Football Fever: Week 3 match-ups and scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 3 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!
While Shelby County Schools are in week 3, Mississippi schools kicked off their season tonight.
Here’s a breakdown of Week 3 of Friday Football Fever:
- MUS vs CBHS
- Final score 28-7
- Lausanne vs FACS
- Final score 56-0
- Pope John Paul II vs Briarcrest
- Final Score 36-21
- Southaven vs Center Hill
- Final score 14-7
- Munford vs St. Benedict
- Final score 19-16
