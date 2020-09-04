House explosion leaves 7 severely injured, hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An explosion at a home late Thursday night sent a family of seven to the hospital with severe injuries.
In North Memphis just off Britton Street and Stovall Avenue, just before 10:30 p.m., there was a house explosion.
Fire crews have blocked off the house because of major damage and unstable walls.
When firefighters arrived they notice severe damage to the house. Thankfully everyone was out, however, all seven people, four children and three adults were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters say they suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to more than half of their body.
The children were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and the adults are at Regional One Medical Center.
Lieutenant Wayne Cook with the Memphis Fire Department says the house did not have a working smoke detector. He is urging families to get a carbon monoxide detector and if you ever smell gasoline or any vapor, contact the fire department and MLGW immediately.
Firefighters believe this fire was accidental, but they are still investigating the cause.
