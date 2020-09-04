Memphis Fire investigators blame water heater gas leak for home explosion that injured 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire investigators have determined what caused an explosion inside a North Memphis home that seriously injured seven people, including three children.
Caution tape now surrounds the house on the 2100 block of Stovall Avenue in North Memphis. The property manager says he believes the home is a complete loss.
Neighbors say it was a chaotic scene out on Stovall Avenue late Thursday night after a loud explosion rocked the neighborhood.
The Memphis Fire Department says right before 11 o’clock Thursday night, a powerful explosion ripped through the home on Stovall Avenue, smashing the windows and severely damaging the roof.
“It blew it up bad too it knocked the whole face of the house out,” Tony Neal said.
Neighbors said the explosion shook homes in the neighborhood and was so loud they thought a bomb had gone off.
Firefighters say seven people, including three children ages 4, 10, and 13, were severely injured when the explosion happened. All seven people have second and third degree burns over 70-80 percent of their bodies, according to the fire department. They are currently in crucial condition.
Oh. That’s sad, I hate that,” Neal said. “I hope they’ll be alright.”
“It’s sad,” Tyrondia Jones, a neighbor said. “It’s sad because it’s so close to home, my kids used to play with those kids in the backyard.”
The Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak from the water heater.
Total damage is estimated at $19,000.
The property manager who came to inspect the damage and put up caution tape says he believes the home is a total loss.
“That made me sad this morning,” Neal said.
“It’s crazy and it’s sad,” Jones said.
MLGW is offering free gas pilot light inspection during the month of September.
To get the number to schedule your free inspection, call 544-6549 for an appointment.
