Memphis Youth Arts Initiative holds grand opening in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Youth Arts Initiative held its grand opening Friday in Whitehaven.
The non-profit performing arts program serves children ages 7 to 17 across the Mid-South.
Operators say opening during the pandemic is necessary. They provide students in Shelby County forced to learn virtually with a safe place to interact with other students, get out of hte house and get help with schoolwork through the academic support program Blue Ribbon Enrichment.
Social distancing takes place for all activities and face coverings are required. Open enrollment for the program is now underway. Limited spots are available.
Visit memphisyoutharts.org for more information and to sign up.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.