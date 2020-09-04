Mid-South business headlines: Terminix, ServiceMaster Brands likely to stay based in Memphis after $1.5B sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One big business that calls the Bluff City home is about to go through some major changes.
ServiceMaster Global Holdings will sell its ServiceMaster Brands business for $1.5 billion.
The Memphis Business Journal reports Roark Capital, an Atlanta‐based private equity firm, made the purchase.
“They’re a really big company. They own significant stakes in a lot of franchise companies that we’re familiar with including Cheesecake Factory, Jimmy John’s, Sonic, Meineke... So, ServiceMaster kind of fits,“ said Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
Roark Capital will take ownership of the “ServiceMaster” name.
ServiceMaster Global Holdings will now be called Terminix, as it seeks to become a pure play pest control company.
“Terminix is about seven times bigger than ServiceMaster brands, in terms of revenue last year,” said Akers.
A spokesperson says Roark has no plans to relocate any offices or staffers. Nor does it intend to reduce the workforce.
You can find these stories and more online at MemphisBusinessJournal.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.