A nice break from the steamy air heading into the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More clouds this evening with temperatures slowly falling from the 80s into the 70s. A stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out through sunset. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Less humid air arrives behind the front just in time for the weekend. Expect high temperatures in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday. We are not expecting any rain and there will be more sunshine with a few clouds in north Mississippi Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny everywhere. Lows will be in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be muggy again to start the week with small rain chances Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will remain in the 80s most of the week but could drop back into the 70s by Friday. Lows will be in the 60s. There is still some question regarding the timing of the cooler air and exactly how cool it will be. Check back for updates, because this part of the forecast is not set in stone.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
