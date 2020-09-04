Orpheum to host free movie screening in honor of Chadwick Boseman

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 4, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 11:01 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre will offer a free movie screening in honor of Actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away Aug. 28 of cancer at age 43.

The theater will show “Get on Up” on Wednesday, September 9 at 6 p.m. in remembrance of his life.

Although the screening is free, pre-registration is required due to limited capacity. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Register here.

Face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.

For a complete overview of the Orpheum’s COVID-19 procedures and practices established under the Shelby County Health Department’s guidance, visit orpheum-memphis.com/covid19.

