SCHD: More than 25,100 recoveries, 3 additional virus deaths in Shelby County

Shelby Co. Health Dept. setting up COVID-19 vaccination plans, will test plan with flu vaccine
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 4, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated September 4 at 10:23 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 200 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County bringing the county’s total case count to 27,975.

The health department also reported three additional deaths. The county has seen 390 coronavirus cases end in fatalities.

There have been 25,107 recoveries.

SCHD is keeping an eye on case increases and the county’s positivity rate as the Labor Day weekend approaches with vaccination plans in the works as well.

