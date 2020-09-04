SCHD: More than 25,100 recoveries, 3 additional virus deaths in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 200 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County bringing the county’s total case count to 27,975.
The health department also reported three additional deaths. The county has seen 390 coronavirus cases end in fatalities.
There have been 25,107 recoveries.
SCHD is keeping an eye on case increases and the county’s positivity rate as the Labor Day weekend approaches with vaccination plans in the works as well.
