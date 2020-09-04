SCS makes changes to weekly meal distribution program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools will pass out more meals to families on Friday mornings.
With all students learning virtually, for now, the district is providing meals for seven days.
The meals are passed out every Thursday at your child’s school and parents who cannot pick up on Thursdays can go to their child’s school between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday mornings.
District leaders say providing these meals will go beyond just feeding children.
“Obviously it is critical to a child’s ability to focus on concentrate for the learning environment,” said Genard Phillips, Chief of Business Operations for SCS. “We don’t want children to worry about being hungry or having hunger pains during the education process; we don’t want them to worry about their next meal. So it is very important for us to provide nutritious meals for students that are attending our virtual learning environment.’
SCS will also provide bulk meals for any child 18 years of age and under who is not enrolled in the district.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.