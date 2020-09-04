Study: African Americans have highest rates of colorectal cancer in the US

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The news that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of 43 shocked the entire country.
But it also shed new light on the disease and its impact on the black community.
According to the American Cancer Society, African Americans have the highest rates of colorectal cancer of any racial group in the United States.
Colorectal cancer death rates are 47% higher in Black men and 34% higher in Black women compared to white men and women.
Dr. Axel Grothey with the West Cancer Center says that could be due to several reasons.
“There is a racial difference in terms of age predisposition incidents prevalent, etc., but I see more and more patients. This is a phenomenon that we’ve seen over the last 20 to 30 years -- more younger people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Axel Grothey, West Cancer Center.
Dr. Grothey says his youngest patient was 16.
He encourages everyone to take advantage of screenings and be on the lookout for warning signs like changes in bowel movements, constipation and diarrhea.
