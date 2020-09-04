Tigers quarterback ready for new season kicking off at Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The kickoff clock is winding down to t-minus one day until the opener of college football here in the Mid-South when the Memphis Tigers host Arkansas State at the Liberty Bowl.
The Tigers bring back most of the players who racked up more yards than any team in Tiger history last season. That includes Quarterback Brady White, who set the U of M All-Time Passing Mark with more than 4,000 yards through the air.
White, who was granted a 6th year of NCAA eligibility after transferring two years ago from Arizona State, says preparation for game one against the Red Wolves has gone according to plan so far but adds, there’s always the unknown.
“The interesting thing is, we just don’t know what to expect being a first game and not having a season’s worth of film to study your opponent,” said White. “So, you gotta face it off the path and prepare for anything they might throw at you. But, it’s been really good. Practices have been really solid. The energy, attitude, and the work ethic is all there. So, we’re ready to ramp it up and play some ball.”
Kickoff for the season opener between the Tigers and Red Wolves is 7 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
