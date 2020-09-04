U of M punter earns spot on prestigious watch list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers, once again, are being heralded for their special teams performers.
Adam Williams makes the watch list for the Ray Guy Award.
That goes to the Nation’s top collegiate punter.
The junior from Lebanon, Tennessee averaged more than 44 yards per punt last season. He was tremendous at flipping the field, as evidenced by this whopping 77-yard Howitzer against Louisiana-Monroe last season that earned a National Punter of the Week Nomination.
Tiger Placekicker Riley Patterson is a nominee for the Lou Groza Award for the Nation’s top field goal kicker.
